Political Clout News Today 입력 2018.11.06 (15:24) 수정 2018.11.06 (15:32)

[Anchor Lead]



The US midterm election is the public's evaluation of Trump's presidency but the political clout of Korean Americans in the US is also put to a test. Korean candidates are under the spotlight for the first time in 20 years since Kim Chang-joon's election to the U.S. House of Representatives.



[Pkg]



Young Kim is the Republican nominee for California's 39th congressional district which includes Orange County. She has worked for retiring Rep. Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, for 21 years, and has also earned his endorsement. Kim is in a tight race with her Democratic rival, Gil Cisneros.



[Soundbite] Young Kim(Republican nominee in California) : "I pledge to do my best to achieve another Korean American being elected to Congress."



Meanwhile in New Jersey's 3rd congressional district, Andy Kim is running as the Democratic nominee. The former adviser to President Barack Obama and an expert on Middle Eastern affairs is supported by the former president. He is neck and neck in the polls with incumbent Republican Tom MacArthur who is seeking a third election win.



[Soundbite] Andy Kim(Democratic nominee in New Jersey) : "I felt that we are able to talk about lot of the issues that are most important to the people of the 3rd congressional district. Health care, taxes, and other issues including environment and others. "



Election prospects of the two Korean Americans also raise expectations for the political influence of the Korean community and a bridging role in Seoul-Washington relations. Either one of their victories will be the first in 20 years since Kim Chang-joon was elected to the US Congress in 1998.

입력 2018.11.06 (15:24) 수정 2018.11.06 (15:32) News Today

