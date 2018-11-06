Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.06 (15:25) 수정 2018.11.06 (15:33)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop sensation BTS has added another international honor. The group has topped one billion streams on Apple Music alone, becoming the first Korean artist to reach the milestone.



[Pkg]



U.S. music streaming service Apple Music announced Friday that BTS has accumulated over one billion streams. The company, which began service in 2015, said that the feat had been once achieved by international star musicians, such as Rihanna and Drake. BTS is the first Korean artist to set the record. BTS songs were streamed a lot in various countries like Canada, Australia and European nations, in addition to Korea and the U.S. Last month, buzz was generated over Apple Music's "Global Pop Playlist" in which BTS member Jung-kook's solo song "Euphoria" was among the 44 most popular songs around the world. Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was spotted in South Korea over the weekend, to the surprise of Korean fans. Photos of Jolie and her children seen around Seoul were shared on social media and online communities. In the photos, the actress was having meals at Korean restaurants and snapping photos with her adopted children. People magazine and other news outlets reported that the mega star visited Korea for a college tour and on assignment for her role as the special envoy for the Unite Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR.) The reports said that the actress and her oldest son Maddox toured around universities in Seoul, as Maddox is interested in studying in Korea. Maddox has been reportedly studying Korean for years. Witnesses said that Jolie and Maddox were spotted during a campus tour of Yonsei University in Seoul last week.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.11.06 (15:25) 수정 2018.11.06 (15:33) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop sensation BTS has added another international honor. The group has topped one billion streams on Apple Music alone, becoming the first Korean artist to reach the milestone.



[Pkg]



U.S. music streaming service Apple Music announced Friday that BTS has accumulated over one billion streams. The company, which began service in 2015, said that the feat had been once achieved by international star musicians, such as Rihanna and Drake. BTS is the first Korean artist to set the record. BTS songs were streamed a lot in various countries like Canada, Australia and European nations, in addition to Korea and the U.S. Last month, buzz was generated over Apple Music's "Global Pop Playlist" in which BTS member Jung-kook's solo song "Euphoria" was among the 44 most popular songs around the world. Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was spotted in South Korea over the weekend, to the surprise of Korean fans. Photos of Jolie and her children seen around Seoul were shared on social media and online communities. In the photos, the actress was having meals at Korean restaurants and snapping photos with her adopted children. People magazine and other news outlets reported that the mega star visited Korea for a college tour and on assignment for her role as the special envoy for the Unite Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR.) The reports said that the actress and her oldest son Maddox toured around universities in Seoul, as Maddox is interested in studying in Korea. Maddox has been reportedly studying Korean for years. Witnesses said that Jolie and Maddox were spotted during a campus tour of Yonsei University in Seoul last week.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보