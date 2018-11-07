기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Emergency measures are currently in effect in the Seoul metropolitan area due to severe smog that has gripped Korea for days now. Parking lots at public facilities have been closed, while old diesel vehicles are prohibited from entering Seoul for the first time.
[Pkg]
Emergency measures have been implemented in most parts of the Seoul metropolitan area on Wednesday due to high-concentrations of fine dust. The alternating 'no driving day' system is in effect in parking lots of some 7,400 public agencies in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi-do Province from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Businesses and construction sites operated by public agencies will either have their working hours shortened or emergency measures implemented. Stronger anti-smog measures have been taken in the city of Seoul in particular. The parking lots of more than 450 public facilities were closed down, while the operation of old diesel vehicles that have no exhaust gas reducing devices is restricted in Seoul for the first time this year.
[Soundbite] Hwang Bo-yeon(Seoul City Government) : "Diesel vehicles with 2.5-ton loading capacity and higher that were registered before 2005 are banned from operation in all parts of Seoul from 6 a.m. till 9 p.m. Violators will be subject to fine."
Violators caught on 80 surveillance cameras installed in 37 areas of the city will be subject to a 100,000-won fine. For the first time, power generation output has also been curtailed to reduce air pollution. Power generation is limited to 80 percent for seven generators in Incheon, Gyeonggi-do and Chungcheongnam-do provinces, where fine dust emissions are especially high.
Emergency measures are currently in effect in the Seoul metropolitan area due to severe smog that has gripped Korea for days now. Parking lots at public facilities have been closed, while old diesel vehicles are prohibited from entering Seoul for the first time.
[Pkg]
Emergency measures have been implemented in most parts of the Seoul metropolitan area on Wednesday due to high-concentrations of fine dust. The alternating 'no driving day' system is in effect in parking lots of some 7,400 public agencies in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi-do Province from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Businesses and construction sites operated by public agencies will either have their working hours shortened or emergency measures implemented. Stronger anti-smog measures have been taken in the city of Seoul in particular. The parking lots of more than 450 public facilities were closed down, while the operation of old diesel vehicles that have no exhaust gas reducing devices is restricted in Seoul for the first time this year.
[Soundbite] Hwang Bo-yeon(Seoul City Government) : "Diesel vehicles with 2.5-ton loading capacity and higher that were registered before 2005 are banned from operation in all parts of Seoul from 6 a.m. till 9 p.m. Violators will be subject to fine."
Violators caught on 80 surveillance cameras installed in 37 areas of the city will be subject to a 100,000-won fine. For the first time, power generation output has also been curtailed to reduce air pollution. Power generation is limited to 80 percent for seven generators in Incheon, Gyeonggi-do and Chungcheongnam-do provinces, where fine dust emissions are especially high.
- Severe Smog
-
- 입력 2018.11.07 (14:58)
- 수정 2018.11.07 (15:02)
[Anchor Lead]
Emergency measures are currently in effect in the Seoul metropolitan area due to severe smog that has gripped Korea for days now. Parking lots at public facilities have been closed, while old diesel vehicles are prohibited from entering Seoul for the first time.
[Pkg]
Emergency measures have been implemented in most parts of the Seoul metropolitan area on Wednesday due to high-concentrations of fine dust. The alternating 'no driving day' system is in effect in parking lots of some 7,400 public agencies in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi-do Province from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Businesses and construction sites operated by public agencies will either have their working hours shortened or emergency measures implemented. Stronger anti-smog measures have been taken in the city of Seoul in particular. The parking lots of more than 450 public facilities were closed down, while the operation of old diesel vehicles that have no exhaust gas reducing devices is restricted in Seoul for the first time this year.
[Soundbite] Hwang Bo-yeon(Seoul City Government) : "Diesel vehicles with 2.5-ton loading capacity and higher that were registered before 2005 are banned from operation in all parts of Seoul from 6 a.m. till 9 p.m. Violators will be subject to fine."
Violators caught on 80 surveillance cameras installed in 37 areas of the city will be subject to a 100,000-won fine. For the first time, power generation output has also been curtailed to reduce air pollution. Power generation is limited to 80 percent for seven generators in Incheon, Gyeonggi-do and Chungcheongnam-do provinces, where fine dust emissions are especially high.
Emergency measures are currently in effect in the Seoul metropolitan area due to severe smog that has gripped Korea for days now. Parking lots at public facilities have been closed, while old diesel vehicles are prohibited from entering Seoul for the first time.
[Pkg]
Emergency measures have been implemented in most parts of the Seoul metropolitan area on Wednesday due to high-concentrations of fine dust. The alternating 'no driving day' system is in effect in parking lots of some 7,400 public agencies in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi-do Province from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Businesses and construction sites operated by public agencies will either have their working hours shortened or emergency measures implemented. Stronger anti-smog measures have been taken in the city of Seoul in particular. The parking lots of more than 450 public facilities were closed down, while the operation of old diesel vehicles that have no exhaust gas reducing devices is restricted in Seoul for the first time this year.
[Soundbite] Hwang Bo-yeon(Seoul City Government) : "Diesel vehicles with 2.5-ton loading capacity and higher that were registered before 2005 are banned from operation in all parts of Seoul from 6 a.m. till 9 p.m. Violators will be subject to fine."
Violators caught on 80 surveillance cameras installed in 37 areas of the city will be subject to a 100,000-won fine. For the first time, power generation output has also been curtailed to reduce air pollution. Power generation is limited to 80 percent for seven generators in Incheon, Gyeonggi-do and Chungcheongnam-do provinces, where fine dust emissions are especially high.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-