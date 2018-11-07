Inter-Korean Relations News Today 입력 2018.11.07 (15:00) 수정 2018.11.07 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



As this month is speculated to be an important turning point for the denuclearization process and inter-Korean relations, KBS has confirmed that high-ranking North Korean officials are planning to visit South Korea next week. The North Korean officials who have requested permission to enter South Korea include Ri Jong-hyok, the vice chairman of the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, United Front Department official Kim Song-hye, and Vice Prime Minister Ri Ryong-nam.



[Pkg]



An international conference for peace and prosperity in Asia-Pacific is slated from the 14th through the 17th, in Gyeonggi-do Province. It's an international academic event that strives to find out the truth about Japan's forced mobilization of soldiers and laborers during World War Two and discusses peaceful exchanges in the Asian-Pacific region. KBS has found out that North Korea had requested the South Korean Unification Ministry's permission for its seven-member delegation to visit South Korea to attend this conference. The delegation will be headed by Ri Jong-hyok, vice chairman of the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee and specialist in South Korean affairs. The Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee handles private sector exchanges and projects. Also included in the delegation are United Front Department official Kim Song-hye, who is in charge of matters concerning South Korea, and Vice Prime Minister Ri Ryong-nam who oversees the economy. Vice Chairman Ri had met with South Korea's Chairman of the National Assembly Moon Hee-sang in Geneva last month to talk about holding an inter-Korean parliamentary conference. He also serves as Kim Jong-un's special envoy to the Pope with hopes that the Catholic leader would visit North Korea one day. Accompanying these officials will be economic specialists who will be in close contact with Hyundai Asan, South Korea's main player in inter-Korean economic cooperation, as well as high-ranking officials of other organizations such as the Red Cross. North Korea has apparently formed a team of the highest-ranking officials for a civilian event in South Korea, indicating that the regime is strongly committed to improving inter-Korean relations in time with the resumption of denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

