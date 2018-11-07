Disarmament Process News Today 입력 2018.11.07 (15:02) 수정 2018.11.07 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



The disarmament process in the Joint Security Area at the inter-Korean border is gaining speed. Joint inter-Korean guard posts have been set up in the area, while free travel in the JSA is expected to become possible as early as this month.



[Pkg]



A new guard post has been set up at the end of the so-called "72-Hour Bridge" at the entrance to the northern side of Panmunjeom. Servicemen from the South and the North stand guard at the post side by side in a disarmed state. The same guard post has been set up on the southern side of the entrance as well. All the guard posts in the Joint Security Area have been removed along with weapons. Instead, joint guard posts were installed at both entrances to prevent tourist trespassing. The military officials of South and North Korea and the United Nations Command held a meeting in Panmunjeom on Tuesday to discuss JSA disarmament. They confirmed that the new guard posts have been installed in line with the inter-Korean military agreement. They have also agreed to devise rules on how to stand guard on each other's side of the Joint Security Area in a disarmed state. The military officials checked surveillance equipment installed in each guard post and discussed ways to exchange information. They have agreed to draft measures on free travel for tourists in the JSA. South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said that the meeting served as an opportunity to confirm that the inter-Korean military agreement signed last September is being implemented faithfully, and to pledge cooperation toward making the Joint Security Area a symbol of peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.

