Hygiene Alert News Today 입력 2018.11.07 (15:04) 수정 2018.11.07 (15:09)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Cotton swabs are an essential hygiene tool for adults and children alike. They are often used to clean ears or noses, but some brands were detected with germs over the allowance limit and carcinogen formaldehyde.



[Pkg]



These are cotton swabs for babies, made safe even for newborns. It says "no formaldehyde added" on the packaging but the Korean Consumer Agency tested it to detect 61ppm (parts per million) of formaldehyde. There are no formaldehyde criteria for disposable cotton swabs, but the figure well exceeds the limit applied on other sanitary products such as toilet paper or baby diapers.



[Soundbite] Kim Je-ran(Head of Food & Pharmaceutical Safety Team, Korea Consumer Agency) : "It may cause contact or allergy dermatitis. Also, formaldehyde is a carcinogenic, calling for greater caution."



Out of the 33 cotton swab brands tested by the Korean Consumer Agency, one product was found to contain a fluorescent whitening agent. Five products were detected with germs over the allowance limit. One of them was found to have more than 1,200 times the allowed level. The consumer advocate agency pointed out that wooden cotton swabs broke too easily and plastic or paper swabs tended to break into sharp pieces. Cotton swabs stuck in nostrils or ears and injuries from broken cotton swabs accounted for most of the safety accidents involving cotton swabs that were reported in the past three years.



[Soundbite] (Victim's parent(Voice modified)) : "The cotton swab went deep into the ear when the baby hit the head. The doctor said the ear drum got ruptured."



The Korea Consumer Agency recommended the problematic manufacturers to recall their unacceptable products and asked the Food and Drug Administration to strengthen its safety management measures, such as setting up criteria for the levels of formaldehyde in cotton swabs.

Hygiene Alert

입력 2018.11.07 (15:04) 수정 2018.11.07 (15:09) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Cotton swabs are an essential hygiene tool for adults and children alike. They are often used to clean ears or noses, but some brands were detected with germs over the allowance limit and carcinogen formaldehyde.



[Pkg]



These are cotton swabs for babies, made safe even for newborns. It says "no formaldehyde added" on the packaging but the Korean Consumer Agency tested it to detect 61ppm (parts per million) of formaldehyde. There are no formaldehyde criteria for disposable cotton swabs, but the figure well exceeds the limit applied on other sanitary products such as toilet paper or baby diapers.



[Soundbite] Kim Je-ran(Head of Food & Pharmaceutical Safety Team, Korea Consumer Agency) : "It may cause contact or allergy dermatitis. Also, formaldehyde is a carcinogenic, calling for greater caution."



Out of the 33 cotton swab brands tested by the Korean Consumer Agency, one product was found to contain a fluorescent whitening agent. Five products were detected with germs over the allowance limit. One of them was found to have more than 1,200 times the allowed level. The consumer advocate agency pointed out that wooden cotton swabs broke too easily and plastic or paper swabs tended to break into sharp pieces. Cotton swabs stuck in nostrils or ears and injuries from broken cotton swabs accounted for most of the safety accidents involving cotton swabs that were reported in the past three years.



[Soundbite] (Victim's parent(Voice modified)) : "The cotton swab went deep into the ear when the baby hit the head. The doctor said the ear drum got ruptured."



The Korea Consumer Agency recommended the problematic manufacturers to recall their unacceptable products and asked the Food and Drug Administration to strengthen its safety management measures, such as setting up criteria for the levels of formaldehyde in cotton swabs.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보