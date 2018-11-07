Oil Tax Cut News Today 입력 2018.11.07 (15:06) 수정 2018.11.07 (15:10)

[Anchor Lead]



Tuesday was the first day of implementation of the government's temporary oil tax cut. Everyone's interest was on how much gas prices had actually gone down. At some pumping stations in Seoul, the price of gasoline dropped to the 15-hundred won range per liter. It is estimated to take one to two weeks for the effects of the discount to become tangible.



This gas station in downtown Seoul is crowded with customers. The price of gasoline which hovered well above 16-hundred won per liter has dropped to the 15-hundred won range.



[Soundbite] In Ji-hwan(Anyang, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "When the price was high, 50,000 won would fill just about 30 liters or less. But today, I filled up 31-32 liters."



Oil refineries started supplying fuel at lower prices on Tuesday. Gas stations directly run by oil refineries, accounting for about 10 percent of the market, have immediately marked down the price of gasoline by 123 won per liter. As a liter of gasoline is sold for under 16-hundred won in some areas in Seoul, average gas prices in the capital have gone down by 60 won per liter. The price of diesel has also dropped by an average of 40 won and liquefied petroleum gas by nearly 30 won per liter. Nationwide, gasoline prices are down 28 won per liter, diesel 19 won while LPG is about 20 won cheaper now. Considering that privately owned gas stations will take a maximum of 2 weeks to exhaust their inventory, the effects of the oil tax cut are expected to fully kick in later this month.

Oil Tax Cut

News Today

