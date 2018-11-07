Yellow Corvina News Today 입력 2018.11.07 (15:08) 수정 2018.11.07 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



The dearth of small yellow croaker or yellow corvina in recent years caused deep grief for Korean fishermen. But this year the croaker catch has dramatically improved, revitalizing the ports in the southwestern coast. The fish are of considerable size, so Koreans can look forward to tasty dried yellow corvina this year.



[Pkg]



Early in the morning at the co-op fish market in Mokpo Port, Some 6,000 boxes of small yellow croakers are brought to the market to be auctioned off. As soon as an auctioneer starts the bid, fish wholesalers offer their bids with rapid hand gestures. The day's yellow corvina auctioned off amounted to 124 tons worth 900 million won. Because of the staggering volume of fish, it's not easy to even get in line for the auction.



[Soundbite] Yun Myeong-gi(Mokpo Fisheries Co-op) : "We can't process more than 4,000 boxes a day and the leftover fish is sold the next day. The wait is usually about 2-3 days long."



The sales of yellow corvina at the Mokpo Fisheries Co-op last month stood at 30.6 billion won, a 56% increase from last year. Such a bountiful catch can be attributed to tougher crackdowns on Chinese fishing boats, which led to reduced losses from illegal fishing, a no-fishing period enforcement, and relatively fair weather. Some 600 fishing vessels follow the fish into Mokpo Port every day, increasing the sales of assorted fishing tools and tax-free oil. The once-rare yellow corvina has returned to Korean waters and thus, consumers in Korea can look forward to enjoying plenty of this delicious fish this winter.

