[Anchor Lead]



In today's entertainment news, we bring you the story of actor Park Shin-yang and Go Hyun-jung starring in a sequel to the 2016 TV series "My Lawyer, Mr. Jo." Take a look.



[Pkg]



Lawyer Jo Deul-ho hereby agrees with Geumsan. Actors Park Shin-yang and Go Hyun-jung will star in a sequel to the 2016 TV series "My Lawyer, Mr. Jo." The TV series' PR agency said that Go has decided to join the cast, following Park. Upon its airing in 2016, "My Lawyer, Mr. Jo" became a hit for its inspiring storyline and good satire of reality. Its high viewers' ratings also led to a decision to produce more series. The upcoming sequel will begin on KBS 2TV in January next year. Park Shin-yang will play the male lead Jo Deul-ho, a righteous lawyer who fights to protect the order of law and the underprivileged. Go Hyun-jung will play an iron-hearted villain in opposition to Park. Anticipations are running high over the synergy the two actors, known for their excellent acting skills, will create together. Kim Jun-su of boy band JYJ has fulfilled his mandatory military duty. Kim was discharged on Monday morning after completing his 21-month service as a conscripted officer with the Gyeonggi Nambu District Police Agency. He enlisted in February last year. Some 500 fans gathered in front of the police agency to celebrate his discharge. Kim extended appreciation to them in return. Attention was drawn to what plans he has for his future career. Kim, however, declined to elaborate on activities as a JYJ member, saying that discussions with other members are necessary. He then promised to later reveal his personal career plans as a musical actor.

입력 2018.11.07 (15:10) 수정 2018.11.07 (15:15)

