North Korea Sanctions News Today

[Anchor Lead]



US President Donald Trump said he would love to take sanctions off North Korea but the North also has to be responsive. He said the issue is a two-way street.



[Pkg]



President Trump has mentioned lifting sanctions on North Korea. He was talking at a White House press conference regarding Tuesday's US midterm elections.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump(U.S. President) : "I'd love to take the sanctions off. But they have to be responsive too. It's a two way street."



His remark is viewed as urging sincere action from Pyongyang that's convincing to Washington in regards to the inspections and verification of the North's nuclear facilities in order for the sanctions to be lifted. His comment about a "two-way street" also draws attention. Up to now, the US has demanded the North first take certain measures on denuclearization such as providing a list of its nuclear inventory. It's unclear whether Trump was talking in general or whether considerable negotiations have been held to a point where reaching a deal with North Korea is on the horizon. Trump also said the postponement in high-level talks scheduled with North Korea was due to scheduling concerns.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump(U.S. President) : "We're going to change it because of trips that are being made. We're gonna make it in another day. But we are very happy how it's going with North Korea we think it's going fine,"



He said the delay was not because of a major concern but didn't explain why the meeting was canceled just a day prior. Trump said he expects to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "sometime early next year."

