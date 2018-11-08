기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

Political Clout
입력 2018.11.08 (15:01) 수정 2018.11.08 (15:22) News Today
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
Political Clout
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

It appears that Korean-American Young Kim has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a local politician who served as an aid to Ed Royce, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, for 21 years. According to tallies by CNN and the Associated Press, as of 10 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesday, the 56-year-old Republican had secured 51.3% of the vote compared to 48.7% by Democrat Gil Cisneros in California's 39th district. If finalized, she will become the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress, succeeding outgoing Rep. Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.'
  • Political Clout
    • 입력 2018.11.08 (15:01)
    • 수정 2018.11.08 (15:22)
    News Today
Political Clout
[Anchor Lead]

It appears that Korean-American Young Kim has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a local politician who served as an aid to Ed Royce, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, for 21 years. According to tallies by CNN and the Associated Press, as of 10 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesday, the 56-year-old Republican had secured 51.3% of the vote compared to 48.7% by Democrat Gil Cisneros in California's 39th district. If finalized, she will become the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress, succeeding outgoing Rep. Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.'
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!