[Anchor Lead]
It appears that Korean-American Young Kim has been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a local politician who served as an aid to Ed Royce, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, for 21 years. According to tallies by CNN and the Associated Press, as of 10 a.m. Pacific Time Wednesday, the 56-year-old Republican had secured 51.3% of the vote compared to 48.7% by Democrat Gil Cisneros in California's 39th district. If finalized, she will become the first Korean-American woman to serve in Congress, succeeding outgoing Rep. Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.'
- Political Clout
- 입력 2018.11.08 (15:01)
- 수정 2018.11.08 (15:22)
[Anchor Lead]
