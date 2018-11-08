Conscientious Objectors News Today 입력 2018.11.08 (15:07) 수정 2018.11.08 (15:22)

After the Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of so-called "conscientious objectors," many expected other courts to follow suit. However, prosecutors have requested courts to postpone their verdicts for ongoing lawsuits filed by conscientious objectors, in order to investigate the cases more thoroughly. A fierce legal battle over the legality to refuse military service on the grounds of freedom of thought, conscience, or religion, is expected.



Prosecutors have decided to request courts to postpone verdicts on cases involving so-called "conscientious objectors." Prosecutors say that more trials need to be held to find out if the accused meet the new criteria for conscientious objectors set by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office of Korea reached the decision at a recent meeting and notified district prosecutors' offices. Early this month, prosecutors from the Ulsan District Prosecutors' Office requested an additional trial for a man who claimed to be a conscientious objector.



[Soundbite] Lee Chang-hwa(Attorney for conscientious objector) : "The prosecutors have requested the judges to hold more trials to prove that the plaintiff did not have genuine reasons to refuse military service as a conscientious objector."



This is a stark contrast from the established practice of ruling against or in favor of conscientious objectors just after one hearing. From now on, judges will likely ask the accused to submit evidence to the court so that prosecutors can verify its authenticity. Prosecutors also plan to interrogate the accused or witnesses if there is not enough evidence. Some 900 lawsuits involving conscientious objectors are currently awaiting court verdicts. A fierce legal battle is expected over who is eligible to refuse military service on the grounds of freedom of thought, conscience, or religion.

