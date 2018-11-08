Korean Automakers News Today 입력 2018.11.08 (15:11) 수정 2018.11.08 (15:24)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Brazilian auto market is slowly rebounding after a long recession. One Korean automaker that has seen its production and sales reach one million units for the first time in five years is stepping up efforts to strengthen its presence in the Brazilian market by holding a car race in Brazil.



[Pkg]



This compact car was manufactured by a Korean automaker in Brazil. The automaker will hold a motor sports competition in Brazil next year using this car. The automaker is poised to further promote its new product, which is now the second best-selling compact car model in Brazil, by capitalizing on the popularity of car races among Brazilian consumers.



[Soundbite] Gustavo(Reporter from auto magazine) : "Korean cars are perceived as high-end cars in Brazil. They have received recognition for their value and competitiveness."



The Sao Paulo Motor Show, the largest motor show in Central and South America, showcased many eco-friendly vehicles this year. The Korean automaker also unveiled its compact electric cars for the first time. It introduced its future strategies for the sharing economy and emphasized the role of compact cars in Brazil, which is notorious for traffic jams.



[Soundbite] John Seo(Executive at Korean automaking company)



Having reached the one-million-unit mark in terms of production and sales, the Korean automaker is poised to solidify its presence in the Brazilian market.

Korean Automakers

입력 2018.11.08 (15:11) 수정 2018.11.08 (15:24) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Brazilian auto market is slowly rebounding after a long recession. One Korean automaker that has seen its production and sales reach one million units for the first time in five years is stepping up efforts to strengthen its presence in the Brazilian market by holding a car race in Brazil.



[Pkg]



This compact car was manufactured by a Korean automaker in Brazil. The automaker will hold a motor sports competition in Brazil next year using this car. The automaker is poised to further promote its new product, which is now the second best-selling compact car model in Brazil, by capitalizing on the popularity of car races among Brazilian consumers.



[Soundbite] Gustavo(Reporter from auto magazine) : "Korean cars are perceived as high-end cars in Brazil. They have received recognition for their value and competitiveness."



The Sao Paulo Motor Show, the largest motor show in Central and South America, showcased many eco-friendly vehicles this year. The Korean automaker also unveiled its compact electric cars for the first time. It introduced its future strategies for the sharing economy and emphasized the role of compact cars in Brazil, which is notorious for traffic jams.



[Soundbite] John Seo(Executive at Korean automaking company)



Having reached the one-million-unit mark in terms of production and sales, the Korean automaker is poised to solidify its presence in the Brazilian market.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보