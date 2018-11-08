Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.08 (15:12) 수정 2018.11.08 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



Actor Lee Jong-suk and his entourage have returned home after being held in Indonesia. Fortunately they have safely returned but critics say the incident must be held accountable to prevent similar mishaps from happening again.



[Pkg]



This footage was filmed by fans at the Jakarta airport as they were seeing off the Korean actor. As the video spread, some speculated that Lee even showed tears apparently due to the ordeal he went through. In an official statement Tuesday, his management agency said that Lee was freed after two days of detainment with help from the Korean embassy in Indonesia. The agency said it's still looking into why the incident had occurred and vowed to hold Yes24 legally responsible. The online bookstore and ticketing portal was the Korean organizer for Lee's event in Jakarta. Yes24 also issued a statement saying that Lee was held in the country over visa issues and promised to hold necessary talks on providing compensation for damages incurred. The late actor Jo Min-ki and his family are once again under media attention. Jo had faced sexual harassment allegations during the #MeToo movement. His wife posted on social media a photo and message congratulating her husband's birthday. Netizens say they can't blame her for marking his birthday but opinions were divided on the fact that she had done so publicly. Jo took his life earlier this year in March following allegations that he sexually harassed his students while serving as a university professor. Some people voice concern that due to the wife's online post, the sexual abuse case will again be talked about and the victims may again face suffering. But others say that for the public to interfere with a family member's social networking activity is too excessive. Amid the growing controversy, Jo's wife eventually removed the photo and made her social media account not open to the general public.

입력 2018.11.08 (15:12) 수정 2018.11.08 (15:25) News Today

