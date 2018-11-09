Driver's License News Today 입력 2018.11.09 (15:00) 수정 2018.11.09 (15:23)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Getting a driver's license has become more difficult these days, as both the written and the driving tests are more demanding now. Authorities have apprehended examination officers who received bribes from testees to fabricate their scores and help them pass driving tests.



[Pkg]



Police show a search warrant to an examination officer at a driving test center in Incheon.



[Soundbite] "(We are here to search your center.) Our center?"



They've found evidence that applicants and brokers bribed examination officers to obtain drivers' licenses. They exchanged text messages offering to have meals together to thank the officers for their help and advising the applicants to write in their application forms that they were illiterate. In some cases, safety agents at the driving test centers took the driving tests on behalf of the testees. There was even an instance when one passed a test by walking on the driving course instead of riding a motorcycle.



[Soundbite] Lee Dae-woo(Seoul Yongsan Police Station) : "They were those who failed the tests multiple times."



Some examination officers deny the accusations.



[Soundbite] (Official at driving test center(voice modified)) : "I was investigated for issuing driving licenses illegally just because someone said they knew someone who had obtained a license from our center."



Police have requested the prosecution to indict nine examination officers, and began to revoke the driving licenses of some 40 testees who have obtained their licenses illegally.

Driver's License

입력 2018.11.09 (15:00) 수정 2018.11.09 (15:23) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Getting a driver's license has become more difficult these days, as both the written and the driving tests are more demanding now. Authorities have apprehended examination officers who received bribes from testees to fabricate their scores and help them pass driving tests.



[Pkg]



Police show a search warrant to an examination officer at a driving test center in Incheon.



[Soundbite] "(We are here to search your center.) Our center?"



They've found evidence that applicants and brokers bribed examination officers to obtain drivers' licenses. They exchanged text messages offering to have meals together to thank the officers for their help and advising the applicants to write in their application forms that they were illiterate. In some cases, safety agents at the driving test centers took the driving tests on behalf of the testees. There was even an instance when one passed a test by walking on the driving course instead of riding a motorcycle.



[Soundbite] Lee Dae-woo(Seoul Yongsan Police Station) : "They were those who failed the tests multiple times."



Some examination officers deny the accusations.



[Soundbite] (Official at driving test center(voice modified)) : "I was investigated for issuing driving licenses illegally just because someone said they knew someone who had obtained a license from our center."



Police have requested the prosecution to indict nine examination officers, and began to revoke the driving licenses of some 40 testees who have obtained their licenses illegally.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보