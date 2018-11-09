Apartment Regulations News Today 입력 2018.11.09 (15:01) 수정 2018.11.09 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



As the government continues to slap tough regulations on apartments, Koreans are now turning to single houses. In the past, large, upscale homes were more popular, but nowadays practical houses in enclosed communities are preferred by consumers in their 30s and 40s.



[Pkg]



This family lived in an apartment for about 10 years. Since they moved to a four-story single-standing house in July, their life has become more enjoyable. They take delight in meals and a cup of coffee on the second-floor terrace, hold barbecue parties in the backyard, and tent out on the rooftop next to the attic on the fourth floor.



[Soundbite] Song In-seong(Single house resident) : "It seems to have combined only the good parts of country house living and apartment living for families with children."



These homes are block houses, a new housing style in Korea. These homes provide the merits of country living, all the while being equipped with management and security facilities of typical apartment complexes. All of these block-style houses near Seoul have already been sold. It measures only 84 square meters in area, but has a big terrace and more service areas to make it just as pleasant and comfortable to live in like a large apartment.



[Soundbite] Kim Min-hong(Real estate specialist) : "People in their 30s and 40s consider their homes a place for various activities with their families rather than a place to rest."



New single homes are growing popular as they boost the residents' life satisfaction while avoiding all the real estate regulations.

Apartment Regulations

입력 2018.11.09 (15:01) 수정 2018.11.09 (15:15) News Today

