Atopic Conditions News Today 입력 2018.11.09 (15:03) 수정 2018.11.09 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



Many people may suffer from atopic dermatitis these days whose symptoms tend to worsen in cold and dry weather conditions. Patients may experience sleepless nights due to itchiness and in worse cases, fall into depression. But atopic conditions, no matter how severe the symptoms, are considered a "minor ailment" which brings even more agony to the patients.



[Pkg]



The skin on the back of the neck has thickened. His hands are rough and chapped. This man struggles with a serious case of atopic dermatitis. Due to the skin conditions, his confidence level has plunged and suffers from depression.



[Soundbite] (Severe atopic dermatitis patient(voice altered)) : "The most painful part is that I can't sleep. I'm also scared to take a shower because the scars hurt. And of course, meeting with people is dreadful."



Atopic ailments are skin inflammations caused by abnormalities with the immune system. In worse scenarios, symptoms include extreme itchiness and sore blisters. More than half of all patients with serious atopy can't sleep well at night because of the itchiness. One out of three patients also refrains from social interaction, which leads to depression.



[Soundbite] Prof. Park Yeong-rib(Soon Chun Hyang Univ. Hospital Bucheon) : "Skin troubles become very visible which is a major concern. Also, issues of anxiety and depression can hinder one's social life."



However, no matter how severe the symptoms may be, atopic dermatitis is clinically categorized as a minor ailment, just like the flu. If patients are treated at a higher level hospital as opposed to a neighborhood clinic, they need to pay half the cost for medicine. A groundbreaking injection treatment has been introduced recently but a year's worth of medical bills reach a staggering 30 million won because health insurance coverage doesn't apply for this condition. This is why people battling atopic conditions have begun a petition asking to lower the burden of medical expenses at least in terms of fairness compared with patients of other serious illnesses.

