Art Exhibition News Today 입력 2018.11.09 (15:05)

[Anchor Lead]



There's an exhibition that captivate visitors with it's bright colors and amusing characters. It shows the works of Kenny Scharf, applauded as the icon of American modern art since Andy Warhol and a living legend in pop art.



[Pkg]



A huge pink doughnut spaceship heads to a utopia...Tang, an orange drink mix developed by NASA. These are icons that represent America in the 1950s and 60s. Uncertain reality is expressed in bright colors and cute characters and sent off to space. These are the works of Kenny Scharf, a living legend in pop art. Together with Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, he is regarded as some of the greatest American modern artists since Andy Warhol. Measuring up to his moniker as the pioneer of street art, he filled the gallery walls with his paintings. This particular piece of work was inspired by the Korean national flag.



[Soundbite] Kenny Scharf(Pop Artist)



The last piece in this exhibition is about the process of escaping into the perfect and ideal world of outer space. This immense structure was made using plastic waste. His works appear flashy and comical, but they tell meaningful stories. His artworks are on display until next March.

입력 2018.11.09 (15:05) News Today

