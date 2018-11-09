Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.09 (15:07) 수정 2018.11.09 (15:16)

[Anchor Lead]



Cases involving Goo Ha-ra and her ex-boyfriend surnamed Choi will be sent to the prosecution. Goo is accused of causing bodily injury, while Choi is facing more charges, in addition to already known ones. This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] Goo Ha-ra(In September) : "It is not about who began assaulting first."



[Soundbite] Choi(In September) : "I wanted to correct the diagnosis."



Police will get their hands off cases involving Goo Ha-ra and her former boyfriend after a two-month investigation. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station said that their cases will be handed over to the prosecution with a recommendation for indicting both Goo and Choi. Goo is accused of causing injuries to Choi's face. Choi is charged with causing bodily harm and property damage, exerting coercion and violating a sexual assault law. Police believes that Choi threatened Goo by sending her videos on her private life. Choi is also accused of violating the sexual assault law, since his mobile phone is found to contain more photos of Goo, which were taken without her consent. However, police decided not to bring charges of distributing Goo's videos against Choi, citing the lack of evidence. Korean artist Lee Bae is honored with a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters from the French government. The honor, known as Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres in French, is equivalent to a title of knight during medieval Europe. Lee Bae was given the medal for his artistic achievements. He is known for painting monochromatic works with charcoal or creating installations. He has lived and worked in Paris since the 1990s. Lee won acclaim from European art critics for his works demonstrating a balance between Oriental sentiments and modern aesthetic values. He was the first Korean artist to hold a solo exhibition at Museum Guimet in Paris in 2015.

