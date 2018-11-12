Close Cooperation News Today 입력 2018.11.12 (14:56) 수정 2018.11.12 (15:08)

[Anchor Lead]



The newly appointed presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Soo-hyun has vowed to carry on the current administration's economic policies including income-led growth, while cooperating closely with the deputy prime minister. The newly designated deputy prime minister for economy, and minister of economy and finance Hong Nam-ki, for his part, has promised to push for income-led growth to emphasize teamwork in the new policy team of the Moon Jae-in administration.



[Pkg]



The first top social affairs adviser of the Moon Jae-in administration, Kim Soo-hyun, held his first news conference since his designation as presidential chief of staff for policy. In an apparent reference to the speculations over disagreement among the first economic policy team of the Moon government, Kim made it clear that the top economic policy adviser is not him but the deputy prime minister.



[Soundbite] Kim Soo-hyun (Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy): "I will support the deputy prime minister to avert any further speculation about disagreement among policymakers."



Kim Soo-hyun also said he has no intentions whatsoever to change the direction of the current economic policies centered on income-led growth, innovative growth and a fair economy. He called the policies "inseparable." The newly designated deputy prime minister for economy and minister of economy and finance Hong Nam-ki also expressed his stance. Hong pledged to fulfill his role as the chief policymaker on the economy, and promised to push for an income-led economy rather than dispute its viability.



[Soundbite] Hong Nam-ki (Deputy PM-designate): "The economy will continue to struggle next year as well. Starting today, I will think of what the government can do to give hope to the people."



A parliamentary hearing on Hong Nam-ki is slated for late November or early December.

