Military Agreement News Today 입력 2018.11.12 (14:58)

[Anchor Lead]



The two Koreas agreed on September 19th to close down eleven front line guard posts on each side on a trial basis. Based on this agreement, most of the personnel and equipment have been removed and now the facilities are to be taken down. Meanwhile, the two sides have also agreed to each preserve one guard post that has significance. For propaganda purposes, North Korea will supposedly keep the Kkachilbong guard post where its leader Kim Jong-un had visited.



[Pkg]



This front line guard post lies right across from North Korea. Soldiers remove the equipment and goods from inside the building and load them onto the trucks. The United Nations and the Korean national flags that had flown at the top of the building are being taken down for the first time since the post was built. Soldiers here couldn't let their guards down even for a minute since the North Korean Army was within the firing range of direct fire weapons. Troops leave the site one by one and the door to the front line guard post is shut tight. In accordance with the bilateral military accord concluded on September 19th, South and North Korea withdrew all firearms, equipment, and troops from 11 guard posts each as of yesterday. However, both sides had agreed to each leave intact one GP, in which significance is seen in preserving them. North Korea will keep the Kkachilbong guard post located in Cheorwon, Gangwon-do Province, just 350 meters away from the South Korean front line. North Korean media have continued to use this guard post for propaganda purposes, since North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un inspected the location in 2013. Apparently, North Korea intends to make this a landmark that will advertise Kim's achievements. The area around Oseongsan Mountain, where the Kkachilbong GP is located, had seen a bloody battle during the Korean War. North Korean media claims that former military commander Choe Hyon, the father of the current Vice Chairman of North Korea's Workers' Party, Choe Ryong-hae, had personally defended the strategic point. This appears to be the reason why the North had first suggested preserving one guard post. Meanwhile, the South Korean military has decided to keep the historical guard post in the Goseong area built in 1953, the year of the armistice signing, for it's the first GP to be built in the South.

입력 2018.11.12 (14:58) News Today

