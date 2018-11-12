기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
College entrance exams in Korea are just three days away. Parents across the nation are praying for their children who are to take the scholastic aptitude test this Thursday.
[Pkg]
Gatbawi Rock on Palgongsan Mountain is believed to make people's wishes come true if they pray sincerely. The mountain has recently been crowded with visitors ahead of the college scholastic aptitude test. A mother prays earnestly for her child, making deep bows in front of the rock. Parents continue to bow non-stop with only one thing in mind -- dire hopes that their children get into a good college.
[Soundbite] Kim Eun-young (Parent): "My child has been studying hard. I hope that Buddha will help him produce good results."
Some parents light up candles and pray ardently that their children pass the difficult exam.
[Soundbite] Chang Bu-hwan (Parent): "I prayed that my child will take the test comfortably without feeling too nervous."
With the scholastic college entrance exam not too far away, nearly ten thousand parents have been visiting Gatbawi Rock on a daily basis.
