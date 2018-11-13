International Cooperation News Today 입력 2018.11.13 (14:56) 수정 2018.11.13 (15:02)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in is to attend ASEAN and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Singapore and Papua New Guinea. All eyes are on whether Moon will be able to find a breakthrough in the stalled denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea by acting as a mediator yet again.



President Moon Jae-in will be overseas again just 23 days after his trip to five European nations. Moon will be in Singapore on Tuesday to attend the Korea-ASEAN summit and meet with the leaders of East Asian countries. He will then fly over to Papua New Guinea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.



[Soundbite] Nam Kwan-pyo(Second Deputy Director, National Security Council, Nov. 7) : "President Moon's visit is expected to contribute to the discussion of the future direction of the entire region with his proposed vision to the international community of an "innovative and engaging country"."



Although Moon's trip is aimed at promoting multilateral diplomacy one year after announcing his so-called "New Southern Policy," attention is rather on Moon's bilateral meetings with other world leaders. Moon is poised to find a breakthrough to the stalled denuclearization talks by holding bilateral meetings with the leaders of the United States, China and Russia. Moon's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been confirmed. Seoul is also in talks with Beijing over Moon's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, a meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, which had been confirmed at first, is now being rescheduled. A Cheong Wa Dae official said that the meeting with Mike Pence has yet to be finalized not because of the agenda, but because of time. However, the geopolitical situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula remains quite tense, as the U.S. vice president has been showing a hardline stance lately. Moreover, the United States and China have reaffirmed their cooperation on North Korea's denuclearization. Pundits say it will likely be difficult for the South Korean president to find a breakthrough in the denuclearization talks, as calling for the easing of sanctions against Pyongyang under the current circumstances will not be easy.

