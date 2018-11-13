Scholastic Aptitude Exam News Today 입력 2018.11.13 (14:59) 수정 2018.11.13 (15:09)

[Anchor Lead]



Test papers for the nationwide college entrance exam scheduled Thursday have begun to be delivered to test sites. Education authorities particularly caution students not to carry banned electronic devices during the test.



[Pkg]



These are boxes filled with question and answer papers for the 2019 College Scholastic Ability Test, the nationwide college entrance exam. The papers are being delivered to 86 test districts across the country ahead of the Thursday exam. The boxes will be transported under police escort and kept at district offices until Wednesday. The papers will reach individual test sites on the day of the exam. This year, over 594-thousand-900 students are taking the CSAT, some 13-hundred more than last year. The Education Ministry has reiterated cautionary reminders. Most important is the list of prohibited items. This includes mobile phones, Bluetooth earphones and any electronic device with communication functions including smart watches. Only analogue watches are allowed. Digital watches or those equipped with communication or payment abilities are prohibited. Students even taking a glance at test papers of subjects outside of their choices will be considered cheating. Test takers who may have to wait for others who have chosen more subjects to be tested for cannot engage in other activities during the wait time. The government strongly suggests students come out to the preliminary gathering on Wednesday to receive their test slips and reverify the cautions and instructions.

Scholastic Aptitude Exam

입력 2018.11.13 (14:59) 수정 2018.11.13 (15:09) News Today

