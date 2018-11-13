Forced Labor News Today 입력 2018.11.13 (15:00) 수정 2018.11.13 (15:11)

[Anchor Lead]



The Japanese government claims that the victims of Japan's wartime forced labor were actually recruited to work for Japan's Nippon Steel Corporation. However, KBS has found documents proving that a Japanese company forced residents of various regions to work for it against their will.



[Pkg]



This document belongs to what used to be the largest mine on the Japanese island of Hokkaido. It shows worker quotas for the third and fourth quarters of 1944. The document was drafted by the company's Busan office. It serves as a record of the company's forced conscription of laborers by region. The worker quota for Gochang-gun County in Jeollabuk-do Province of South Korea is listed as 100 people.



[Soundbite] Yasuto Takeuchi(Historian) : "Of those, 28 fled while in Joseon, and 9 fled while in Japan. Therefore, 63 people were brought to the mine."



When some of the workers fled, the company conscripted workers until the quota was filled. Under Japanese colonization, the Japanese government mobilized forced laborers in three ways in line with companies' needs: worker quotas, government recommendations, and national labor service.



[Soundbite] "The company requested the Governor-General of Korea to mobilize workers."



A Japanese court of first instance has already recognized that Nippon Steel Corporation mobilized workers by force under the disguise of "recruitment."

