Anxious Foster Caring News Today 입력 2018.11.13 (15:02)

[Anchor Lead]



A two year old infant who fell into a coma under the care of a foster mother has died. The police are investigating circumstantial evidence showing the caregiver possibly abused two more children.



A baby girl surnamed Moon who fell into a coma under the care of a foster mother died Saturday night. She was diagnosed as brain dead 20 days ago. The parents of the deceased 16 month old girl are devastated to say the least.



[Soundbite] (Child's Father(voice altered)) : "She survived for an hour on CPR and then soon after... she died. I have lost everything."



Doctors say her brain death was caused by suffocation. This means the child could have been mistreated. The police conducted an autopsy Monday to determine the cause of death. More circumstantial evidence has been found pointing to the suspect's child abuse. Photos restored from her mobile phone show the woman surnamed Kim covering the mouth of a six month old infant with her hand and dunking the baby in a water-filled bathtub. Medical records of the infants who were under Kim's care also indicate alleged abusive behavior. An 18 month old child suffered a burn from hot water but was not taken to the hospital for 3 days. Kim has acknowledged the charges regarding the photos, telling police she did so because the parents didn't pay her fees. But regarding the medical records, she said the burn was of the child's own doing and she had no money to pay for hospital bills.

