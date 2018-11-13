Civilian Control Line News Today 입력 2018.11.13 (15:03) 수정 2018.11.13 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



Those living inside the Civilian Control Line in northern Gyeonggi Province have to undergo strict security checks whenever they pass through the checkpoint. They have been calling for the improvement of the entry procedure, since they have to receive a security check again even when they leave the town briefly on business. A new pilot system will be introduced next year, allowing the residents to use access cards with soldiers monitoring them on surveillance cameras.



[Pkg]



This is a checkpoint at the Civilian Control Line in Yeoncheon-gun County, Gyeonggi Province, near North Korea. Soldiers check the information of every driver and their vehicle before allowing them in and out. This security check system has been in place for decades, drawing complaints from those living inside the Civilian Control Line. The residents complain that they have to undergo strict security checks whenever they leave and return, although soldiers already have all their personal information and can verify them more easily.



[Soundbite] Kim Geon-joong(Resident) : "They know where I live. I ask them to open the gate quickly when I am busy. But they refuse to do so and ask for my name."



Having accepted the residents' request to ease access control rules, the Yeoncheon County Office and the military's 28th Division will introduce a new pilot security system next year. Under the new system, registered residents will use access cards while soldiers monitor them on surveillance cameras.



[Soundbite] Kim Kwang-cheol(Yeoncheon County Governor) : "It is significant that more scientific devices will be used to ensure security and convenience of residents."



However, the current access control system will be maintained to check visitors who travel to visit security facilities or an observatory inside the Civilian Control Line.

