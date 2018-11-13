Missing People Measure News Today 입력 2018.11.13 (15:17) 수정 2018.11.13 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Families who have lost children or elderly dementia parents suffer from indescribable pain. In the case of missing people incidents, tracking down their whereabouts in the first 48 hours is crucial in efforts to locate the individuals. Korean researchers have joined hands with the police to reduce this golden time window for better chances of finding our loved ones.



[Pkg]



About 40-thousand children and dementia patients go missing every year. Luckily, in most cases, they are reunited with their families. Figuring out their travel path is most important in locating missing people. Officials must trace the movements of the missing persons during the initial 48 hour period, the so-called golden time.



[Soundbite] Gang Seong-woo(Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency) : "Failure to locate the missing in the early stage leads to wider investigation and likely more time spent until the person is found."



Korean researchers have developed a technology aimed at reducing this critical window of time. Various information such as the time and location of disappearance and the person's behavioral traits are gathered and put through an analysis by artificial intelligence. Using this technology, a missing person can be tracked down from numerous images taken by dozens of security cameras. And there's more. Choi Jun-won went missing from a playground outside of her home 18 years ago. She was 6 at the time and would be 24 this year but the photo on the pamphlet still shows the six year old girl. The frontal and even profile image of her current face can be predicted using AI and 3D reconstruction technologies.



[Soundbite] Kim Ik-jae(President, KIST Center for Imaging Media Research) : "Image data is scarce in most cases. So we created a database of numerous mug shots and possible variations that can occur."



Researchers also seek to develop algorithms within the next five years to help identify special traits of dementia patients and project the current appearance of long lost children through use of genetic information.

