Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.13 (15:19)

[Anchor Lead]



One of the top art biennales, known for it's various artworks promoting diversity, the 2018 Gwangju Biennale has drawn to an end. This and more on today's entertainment news



[Pkg]



The 2018 Gwangju Biennale, which is regarded as one of the world's top five art biennales, has ended after a two-month run. The Gwangju Biennale opened on September seventh under the theme of "imagined borders." Organizers estimated the number of visitors at 320,000, which is up 21 percent from two years ago. The 12th Gwangju Biennale featured approximately 300 artworks with 165 artists from 43 countries participating. In particular, an exhibition of North Korean artworks drew a lot of attention from art fans. The exhibition titled "Paradoxical Realism" received positive responses from viewers by showcasing North Korean artworks, including large-scale group paintings. South Korean art critics also assessed that the exhibition has offered a glimpse into North Korean art, which remains unknown to the outside world. I signed contracts for about 40 movies. The late actor Shin Sung-il was posthumously honored at this year's Beautiful Artists Awards. Sponsored by the Shin Young-kyun Arts and Culture Foundation, the awards are presented to artists contributing outstanding accomplishments to the development of Korean art and culture. The late actor was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. His wife Um Aeng-ran received the award on his behalf at the awards ceremony held last Friday. In an acceptance speech, Um, who is also an actress, said that Shin was such a dedicated actor and would have rejoiced to receive the award if he had been alive. Director Kim Yong-hwa of the movie series "Along with the Gods" received the Award of Artistic Impression in Motion Pictures. Veteran actor Jeon Moo-song was honored with the Artistic Impression in Theater Award, while actor Yoo Ji-tae and his wife, actress Kim Hyo-jin, were also given an award.

입력 2018.11.13 (15:19) News Today

