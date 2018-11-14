Undeclared Missile Base

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
An American research institute and the media raised questions about undeclared missile bases in North Korea and activities there. But President Donald Trump flatly denied the claim.
[Pkg]
A New York Times article, citing a report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, stated that North Korea has 13 undeclared missile bases where continuous activities have been observed. But President Donald Trump flatly denied the article's claim that North Korea is running missile bases in secret and has been deceiving the world. The American president stressed that his administration is fully aware of the bases and that there is nothing new and nothing happening out of the normal. Then he denounced the report as fake news. He appears to have shown his distrust of the media and stressed that there is no problem with Washington's nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang.
[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump(Nov. 7)
Meanwhile, National Security Adviser John Bolton also said that he is very well aware of what is happening in North Korea. He made it clear that he's not just talking about matters concerning intelligence. Bolton added that President Trump is ready to sit down with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un for a second summit early next year.
