Undeclared Missile Base News Today 입력 2018.11.14 (14:58) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:03)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An American research institute and the media raised questions about undeclared missile bases in North Korea and activities there. But President Donald Trump flatly denied the claim.



[Pkg]



A New York Times article, citing a report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, stated that North Korea has 13 undeclared missile bases where continuous activities have been observed. But President Donald Trump flatly denied the article's claim that North Korea is running missile bases in secret and has been deceiving the world. The American president stressed that his administration is fully aware of the bases and that there is nothing new and nothing happening out of the normal. Then he denounced the report as fake news. He appears to have shown his distrust of the media and stressed that there is no problem with Washington's nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang.



[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump(Nov. 7)



Meanwhile, National Security Adviser John Bolton also said that he is very well aware of what is happening in North Korea. He made it clear that he's not just talking about matters concerning intelligence. Bolton added that President Trump is ready to sit down with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un for a second summit early next year.

Undeclared Missile Base

입력 2018.11.14 (14:58) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:03) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An American research institute and the media raised questions about undeclared missile bases in North Korea and activities there. But President Donald Trump flatly denied the claim.



[Pkg]



A New York Times article, citing a report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, stated that North Korea has 13 undeclared missile bases where continuous activities have been observed. But President Donald Trump flatly denied the article's claim that North Korea is running missile bases in secret and has been deceiving the world. The American president stressed that his administration is fully aware of the bases and that there is nothing new and nothing happening out of the normal. Then he denounced the report as fake news. He appears to have shown his distrust of the media and stressed that there is no problem with Washington's nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang.



[Soundbite] U.S. President Donald Trump(Nov. 7)



Meanwhile, National Security Adviser John Bolton also said that he is very well aware of what is happening in North Korea. He made it clear that he's not just talking about matters concerning intelligence. Bolton added that President Trump is ready to sit down with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un for a second summit early next year.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보