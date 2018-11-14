K-POP Sensation News Today 입력 2018.11.14 (14:59) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:03)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The K-pop band BTS has held the first concert of its Japan tour amid hostility from right-wing protesters. BTS's concert held at the Tokyo Dome drew some 50,000 Japanese fans, who were elated to see their favorite K-pop star.



[Pkg]



On the first day of BTS's Japan tour after topping the U.S. Billboard chart, scores of BTS's fans flocked to the Tokyo Dome early in the morning. They were holding photos and other cheering gear in anticipation. As soon as the concert began, some 50,000 Japanese fans showered their favorite K-pop band with ardent cheers as if to show that the recent antagonism against BTS from right-wing protesters was nothing to worry about. In the finale of the concert, one of the BTS members, Chimin, said it is heartbreaking for him to think that the band's Japanese fans might have been upset by the controversy. Some right-wing protesters staged one-person rallies in front of the performance hall and spoke harshly about BTS. Japanese broadcasters rushed to cancel BTS's appearances after one local media outlet accused Chimin last month of anti-Japanese activities for wearing a T-shirt featuring an image of Koreans celebrating their independence from Japanese colonial rule. Nonetheless, BTS's single released last week topped the Japanese Oricon chart. BTS is to perform in four Japanese cities through February of next year. Meanwhile, Japan's right-wing protesters are expected to continue their rallies, which have drawn the global media spotlight to historic disputes between Korea and Japan all over a T-shirt worn by a K-pop star.

K-POP Sensation

입력 2018.11.14 (14:59) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:03) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The K-pop band BTS has held the first concert of its Japan tour amid hostility from right-wing protesters. BTS's concert held at the Tokyo Dome drew some 50,000 Japanese fans, who were elated to see their favorite K-pop star.



[Pkg]



On the first day of BTS's Japan tour after topping the U.S. Billboard chart, scores of BTS's fans flocked to the Tokyo Dome early in the morning. They were holding photos and other cheering gear in anticipation. As soon as the concert began, some 50,000 Japanese fans showered their favorite K-pop band with ardent cheers as if to show that the recent antagonism against BTS from right-wing protesters was nothing to worry about. In the finale of the concert, one of the BTS members, Chimin, said it is heartbreaking for him to think that the band's Japanese fans might have been upset by the controversy. Some right-wing protesters staged one-person rallies in front of the performance hall and spoke harshly about BTS. Japanese broadcasters rushed to cancel BTS's appearances after one local media outlet accused Chimin last month of anti-Japanese activities for wearing a T-shirt featuring an image of Koreans celebrating their independence from Japanese colonial rule. Nonetheless, BTS's single released last week topped the Japanese Oricon chart. BTS is to perform in four Japanese cities through February of next year. Meanwhile, Japan's right-wing protesters are expected to continue their rallies, which have drawn the global media spotlight to historic disputes between Korea and Japan all over a T-shirt worn by a K-pop star.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보