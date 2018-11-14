Accidental Fire News Today 입력 2018.11.14 (15:01) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:07)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A photographer accidentally set a reed field at Sihwaho Lake on fire when he threw a smoke bomb for special effect. The fire, which started on Tuesday afternoon, was put out early Wednesday morning, but luckily didn't spread to the nearby natural monument of a fossilized dinosaur egg site.



[Pkg]



Thick black smoke rises from a reed field. A firefighting helicopter dumps water on the fire, but the flames are not easily extinguished. The fire started at around three o'clock in the afternoon at a field of reeds at Sihwaho Lake in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do Province. It was put out at 1 AM this morning, 10 hours after it started. The fire at this remote reed field was caused by the sparks from a smoke bomb, which was set off by a 32-year-old photographer surnamed Kim who was using it for special effects.



[Soundbite] (Police Officer(Voice modified)) : "He wanted to create a special effect with a model. One of the smoke bombs did not go off and the sparks started the fire."



Firefighters brought fire trucks, helicopters, and excavators to stop the flames from spreading. Fortunately, villages and buildings were located far away from the burning field, but the Hwaseong fossilized dinosaur egg site, a natural monument of Korea, was nearby. This prompted firefighters to set up a barrier to keep the flames away.



[Soundbite] Yu Yeong-gyu(Hwaseong Fire Station) : "We estimate that 15 hectares have been lost. We built a barrier around the fossilized dinosaur egg site, so there is no damage there."



Firefighters planned to send a helicopter at daybreak to see whether there were any live embers left. Police said they would book the photographer for accidentally setting fire.

Accidental Fire

입력 2018.11.14 (15:01) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:07) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A photographer accidentally set a reed field at Sihwaho Lake on fire when he threw a smoke bomb for special effect. The fire, which started on Tuesday afternoon, was put out early Wednesday morning, but luckily didn't spread to the nearby natural monument of a fossilized dinosaur egg site.



[Pkg]



Thick black smoke rises from a reed field. A firefighting helicopter dumps water on the fire, but the flames are not easily extinguished. The fire started at around three o'clock in the afternoon at a field of reeds at Sihwaho Lake in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do Province. It was put out at 1 AM this morning, 10 hours after it started. The fire at this remote reed field was caused by the sparks from a smoke bomb, which was set off by a 32-year-old photographer surnamed Kim who was using it for special effects.



[Soundbite] (Police Officer(Voice modified)) : "He wanted to create a special effect with a model. One of the smoke bombs did not go off and the sparks started the fire."



Firefighters brought fire trucks, helicopters, and excavators to stop the flames from spreading. Fortunately, villages and buildings were located far away from the burning field, but the Hwaseong fossilized dinosaur egg site, a natural monument of Korea, was nearby. This prompted firefighters to set up a barrier to keep the flames away.



[Soundbite] Yu Yeong-gyu(Hwaseong Fire Station) : "We estimate that 15 hectares have been lost. We built a barrier around the fossilized dinosaur egg site, so there is no damage there."



Firefighters planned to send a helicopter at daybreak to see whether there were any live embers left. Police said they would book the photographer for accidentally setting fire.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보