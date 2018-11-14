Modernization in Fishery News Today 입력 2018.11.14 (15:03) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:08)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The fishing equipment of North Korean fishing boats operating in the East Sea is believed to have been significantly modernized in recent years. What's particularly noteworthy is that North Korean fishermen now have a large command ship that maintains contact with fishing boats and collects their catch.



[Pkg]



This North Korean fishing vessel was filmed in the East Sea four years ago. About six or seven fishermen standing in line lift a fishing net by hand. However, most of the fishing boats that were filmed two months ago are seen using special mechanical devices for lifting fishing nets. Some of the North Korean fishing boats have been found to be equipped with radar, and quite a few have installed lights for nighttime fishing. Some vessels are even using haul nets for collective fishing. Such fishing equipment requires power generators and sufficient fuel supply.



[Soundbite] Prof. Ahn Young-il(Gangwon State Univ.) : "It is a dramatic change given the advancement in power generators and electrical facilities. It would have been impossible without the support of the government."



This is presumably a command ship that oversees multiple fishing boats. It collects their catch and supplies food and oil. North Korea has been promoting its fishing sector recently in a bid to avoid food shortages and earn foreign currency. As a result, North Korean fishing vessels have now expanded their fishing areas to Russia's eastern waters and even Japanese waters. Pundits say that North Korean fishing boats' gear appears to be on par with that of South Korean vessels in the 1980s, but are still not advanced enough to fish in the rough waters of the East Sea.

Modernization in Fishery

입력 2018.11.14 (15:03) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:08) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The fishing equipment of North Korean fishing boats operating in the East Sea is believed to have been significantly modernized in recent years. What's particularly noteworthy is that North Korean fishermen now have a large command ship that maintains contact with fishing boats and collects their catch.



[Pkg]



This North Korean fishing vessel was filmed in the East Sea four years ago. About six or seven fishermen standing in line lift a fishing net by hand. However, most of the fishing boats that were filmed two months ago are seen using special mechanical devices for lifting fishing nets. Some of the North Korean fishing boats have been found to be equipped with radar, and quite a few have installed lights for nighttime fishing. Some vessels are even using haul nets for collective fishing. Such fishing equipment requires power generators and sufficient fuel supply.



[Soundbite] Prof. Ahn Young-il(Gangwon State Univ.) : "It is a dramatic change given the advancement in power generators and electrical facilities. It would have been impossible without the support of the government."



This is presumably a command ship that oversees multiple fishing boats. It collects their catch and supplies food and oil. North Korea has been promoting its fishing sector recently in a bid to avoid food shortages and earn foreign currency. As a result, North Korean fishing vessels have now expanded their fishing areas to Russia's eastern waters and even Japanese waters. Pundits say that North Korean fishing boats' gear appears to be on par with that of South Korean vessels in the 1980s, but are still not advanced enough to fish in the rough waters of the East Sea.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보