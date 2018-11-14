Scholastic Ability Test News Today 입력 2018.11.14 (15:04) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:12)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Just one day left to the 2019 College Scholastic Ability Test. At some high schools, the juniors are out to encourage their test-taking seniors and wish them good luck.



[Pkg]



In this classroom, high school seniors are in a tense mood. The teacher is worried they may be late for the college entrance exam on Thursday. The junior classmates have made thoughtful efforts to calm the seniors down with various methods including self-made videos, dancing and music. The seniors laugh, albeit briefly. Even as the seniors are leaving school, underclassmen have come out to cheer for them along the road. Their thunderous shouts and applause boost their morale.



[Soundbite] Gwon Min-hyeong(Student Council President, Sophomore Class) : "No matter how difficult the questions may be, have full confidence and don't be nervous."



The seniors are bashful about the cheering but still can't hide their smiles. Receiving all-out energy and encouragement from the juniors, the students express their final resolve before the fateful exam.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-ho(Senior) : "It's nerve-wracking to pour out 3 years worth of studies in one day but I'll do my best and not give up until the exam ends at 4:32 p.m."



Those taking the CSAT must attend the preliminary gathering and collect their test slips. They also need to make sure they have the right identification (ID) and also check the test site's location beforehand. Additionally, digital or smart watches are banned from being carried in. Only analog timepieces will be allowed at test sites.

Scholastic Ability Test

입력 2018.11.14 (15:04) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:12) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Just one day left to the 2019 College Scholastic Ability Test. At some high schools, the juniors are out to encourage their test-taking seniors and wish them good luck.



[Pkg]



In this classroom, high school seniors are in a tense mood. The teacher is worried they may be late for the college entrance exam on Thursday. The junior classmates have made thoughtful efforts to calm the seniors down with various methods including self-made videos, dancing and music. The seniors laugh, albeit briefly. Even as the seniors are leaving school, underclassmen have come out to cheer for them along the road. Their thunderous shouts and applause boost their morale.



[Soundbite] Gwon Min-hyeong(Student Council President, Sophomore Class) : "No matter how difficult the questions may be, have full confidence and don't be nervous."



The seniors are bashful about the cheering but still can't hide their smiles. Receiving all-out energy and encouragement from the juniors, the students express their final resolve before the fateful exam.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-ho(Senior) : "It's nerve-wracking to pour out 3 years worth of studies in one day but I'll do my best and not give up until the exam ends at 4:32 p.m."



Those taking the CSAT must attend the preliminary gathering and collect their test slips. They also need to make sure they have the right identification (ID) and also check the test site's location beforehand. Additionally, digital or smart watches are banned from being carried in. Only analog timepieces will be allowed at test sites.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보