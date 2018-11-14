Artificial Wetland News Today 입력 2018.11.14 (15:06) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:14)

[Anchor Lead]



Yongneup High Moor in Mount Daeam in Gangwon-do Province is a treasure trove of rare fauna and flora. It was the first wetland in Korea to be named a Ramsar site. So, Korea has been building an artificial wetland nearby to preserve the valuable moor in advance, and now the project has been completed after three years.



[Pkg]



This is Yongneup located at 1,200 meters above sea level in Mount Daeam. Roughly 600 different flora and fauna, including such endangered species as Arctic starflowers, wildcats, and martens, inhabit the area. The value of Yongneup was internationally recognized when it was designated Korea's first Ramsar site in 1997.



[Soundbite] Kim Ho-jin(Natural environment guide) : "It's called a natural history museum, for we can travel back 5,200 years to study the climate and vegetation of the time."



But the Yongneup ecosystem became threatened as some parts of the moor turned into land and muddy water and pollutants from a nearby army base flowed into the area. This prompted the Ministry of Environment and local residents to step up and build an artificial wetland the size of one and a half football fields next to the moor. The army base was relocated and the areas in the moor that turned into hard land were filled with water. The plants cultivated by the locals were transplanted here.



[Soundbite] Park Su-hong(Pres., Naetgang Dure Agricultural Co-op) : "The residents feel very fulfilled because we wanted to restore and preserve Yongneup and pass it down to our children."



Three years have passed since the restoration project started. Now Yongneup continues to enjoy its international renown as a place where nature and man-made environments coexist in harmony.



[Soundbite] Jang Cheon-su(Natural Environment Dept., Wonju Regional Environmental Agency) : "The influx of soil caused the wetland to harden. If Yongneup becomes hard land, it loses its value, so it was important to restore the wetland quickly."



The local community hopes that the artificial wetland would one day become a part of Yongneup and help protect the mountain's high moor, the treasure trove of rare animals and plants.

