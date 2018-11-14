Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.14 (15:08) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:22)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop sensation BTS has won four awards at an American awards show for 2018. However, the-seven member boy group was unable to attend the awards ceremony due to their overseas concerts and thanked fans in a video message instead.



[Pkg]



Organizers of the E! People's Choice Awards announced the winners on official social media channels and an awards ceremony held in Santa Monica, California, Sunday night. At the ceremony, BTS was honored in four of 43 categories. The K-pop group was given awards of the song, music video, group and social celebrity of this year. The E! People's Choice Awards honors the best in popular culture and entertainment from TV shows to movies and to music. Winners are selected with public voting, which demonstrates the popularity of entertainers. BTS has proven its popularity worldwide by winning the awards over international stars. K-pop boy group Exo has set a record of selling ten million copies of their albums in addition to earning the title of quintuple million seller. The group's agency said that Exo's fifth album, "Don't Mess up My Tempo", has sold 1.17 million copies since its release on November second. As a result, Exo has seen its five studio albums all sell over one million copies. The agency said that the group's ammuculated album sales at home topped ten million as of Sunday, adding that Exo is the first to achieve the feat among singers who debuted after 2000. In a report about Exo's return, Billboard said early this month that the new release saw over 1.1 million pre-sales in Korea, marking the group as a "quintuple million seller" of albums, an astronomical feat in this day and age where streaming is king.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.11.14 (15:08) 수정 2018.11.14 (15:22) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop sensation BTS has won four awards at an American awards show for 2018. However, the-seven member boy group was unable to attend the awards ceremony due to their overseas concerts and thanked fans in a video message instead.



[Pkg]



Organizers of the E! People's Choice Awards announced the winners on official social media channels and an awards ceremony held in Santa Monica, California, Sunday night. At the ceremony, BTS was honored in four of 43 categories. The K-pop group was given awards of the song, music video, group and social celebrity of this year. The E! People's Choice Awards honors the best in popular culture and entertainment from TV shows to movies and to music. Winners are selected with public voting, which demonstrates the popularity of entertainers. BTS has proven its popularity worldwide by winning the awards over international stars. K-pop boy group Exo has set a record of selling ten million copies of their albums in addition to earning the title of quintuple million seller. The group's agency said that Exo's fifth album, "Don't Mess up My Tempo", has sold 1.17 million copies since its release on November second. As a result, Exo has seen its five studio albums all sell over one million copies. The agency said that the group's ammuculated album sales at home topped ten million as of Sunday, adding that Exo is the first to achieve the feat among singers who debuted after 2000. In a report about Exo's return, Billboard said early this month that the new release saw over 1.1 million pre-sales in Korea, marking the group as a "quintuple million seller" of albums, an astronomical feat in this day and age where streaming is king.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보