Easing Sanctions News Today 입력 2018.11.15 (15:00) 수정 2018.11.15 (15:04)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could be invited to the South Korea-ASEAN Summit slated for next year in Korea. Meanwhile, the South Korean and Russian leaders have recently discussed ways to ease sanctions against Pyongyang.



[Pkg]



South Korea has been chosen as the host-country of the next Korea-ASEAN Summit. The leaders of ten ASEAN countries have accepted President Moon Jae-in's offer to host the event.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We invite ASEAN leaders to the Republic of Korea. We will hold the 2019 Korea-ASEAN Summit and the first Korea-Mekong Summit."



Indonesian President Joko Widodo made a surprise offer to invite North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the upcoming summit. President Moon responded by promising to consider the offer. If Kim Jong-un is invited to the summit, it will be his first participation in a multilateral diplomatic event. It will also be an opportunity for North Korea to gain recognition as a normalized country and become a part of the international community. Meanwhile, the leaders of South Korea and Russia have discussed in-depth conditions for easing sanctions against North Korea in reciprocation to its complete denuclearization. President Moon urged Russia to play a more proactive role in getting Pyongyang to take bolder denuclearization steps. President Vladimir Putin reportedly responded by saying that efforts are needed to achieve progress in the current situation.

Easing Sanctions

입력 2018.11.15 (15:00) 수정 2018.11.15 (15:04) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could be invited to the South Korea-ASEAN Summit slated for next year in Korea. Meanwhile, the South Korean and Russian leaders have recently discussed ways to ease sanctions against Pyongyang.



[Pkg]



South Korea has been chosen as the host-country of the next Korea-ASEAN Summit. The leaders of ten ASEAN countries have accepted President Moon Jae-in's offer to host the event.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "We invite ASEAN leaders to the Republic of Korea. We will hold the 2019 Korea-ASEAN Summit and the first Korea-Mekong Summit."



Indonesian President Joko Widodo made a surprise offer to invite North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the upcoming summit. President Moon responded by promising to consider the offer. If Kim Jong-un is invited to the summit, it will be his first participation in a multilateral diplomatic event. It will also be an opportunity for North Korea to gain recognition as a normalized country and become a part of the international community. Meanwhile, the leaders of South Korea and Russia have discussed in-depth conditions for easing sanctions against North Korea in reciprocation to its complete denuclearization. President Moon urged Russia to play a more proactive role in getting Pyongyang to take bolder denuclearization steps. President Vladimir Putin reportedly responded by saying that efforts are needed to achieve progress in the current situation.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보