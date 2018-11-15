Continued Cooperation News Today 입력 2018.11.15 (15:03) 수정 2018.11.15 (15:15)

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says that sanctions against North Korea must remain in place for denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and that Asian nations must continue cooperation. Meanwhile, the South Korean ambassador to the United States said that the U.S. and North Korean officials are keeping in touch and could set the date for the next high-level talks soon.



[Pkg]



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is touring Asia, has met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pence thanked the Indian leader for cooperation in terms of the U.S. government's pressure campaign against North Korea. He expressed hope that bilateral cooperation between the United States and India on pressuring Pyongyang will grow stronger.



[Soundbite] Mike Pence(U.S. Vice President)



Mike Pence has also met with the Vietnamese prime minister to express gratitude for Vietnam's support in implementing sanctions against North Korea. Earlier, the U.S. vice president had visited Japan to reaffirm that sanctions against Pyongyang will remain in place. Pence has been repeatedly making hard-line remarks against North Korea on behalf of the U.S. president. His tour is aimed at reaffirming support from Asian countries amid the stalled denuclearization talks. Meanwhile, South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Yoon-jae said Washington believes that the high-level talks with Pyongyang have not been cancelled but rather postponed, and that hopefully the date of the talks will be set soon. He added that both sides have been willing to keep the momentum even after the meeting had been called off, and that Washington is keeping in touch with Pyongyang in order to schedule the meeting. South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, who is visiting the United States, will soon meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss inter-Korean cooperation projects.

