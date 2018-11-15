Delinquent Taxpayers News Today 입력 2018.11.15 (15:05) 수정 2018.11.15 (15:17)

[Anchor Lead]



The government has disclosed the names of delinquent taxpayers who have not paid local taxes of over ten million won for more than a year. Over nine thousand people are newly included in this year's list as habitual delinquents of back taxes worth nearly 530 billion won.



[Pkg]



This taxpayer refuses to open the door to authorities who have come to forcibly collect back taxes. This person who runs an equestrian center did not pay due taxes worth over 260 million won for 11 years.



[Soundbite] (Tax Delinquent(Back taxes of 260 million won)) : "(You live at an undisclosed location which is tantamount to tax evasion.) No, that's not the case. If you ask my accountant, I continued to inquire about ways to pay at least a third of the taxes I owe."



The safe is searched as well as the closets but no precious valuables are in sight.



[Soundbite] "Did you hide them when you locked the door earlier?"



All the officials could do was to seize some household articles including the TV and air conditioner. Here, at another apartment in Gangnam, southern Seoul. The couple living here has not paid local taxes of 53 million won for 4 years. The husband who owns a construction company declared his monthly wage as 2 million won. But luxury watches are found around the house.



[Soundbite] (Tax Delinquent(voice altered)) : "(Is (so and so) at home?) No, but hold on."



At this residence, as soon as tax officials make their way in, the person promises to pay the back taxes.



[Soundbite] (Tax Delinquent(Back taxes of 32 million won)) : "I'm not able to pay right now but if there are ways of paying in installments..."



The taxpayer who refused to pay 32 million won for 8 years made the full payment just 5 hours after the officials paid the visit. Despite authorities' efforts and cases such as these, the Seoul government only ended up collecting 3.2 billion won worth of back taxes in 2017. Critics call for tougher measures that go beyond simply disclosing the delinquents list.

