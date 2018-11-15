Consumer Inconvenience News Today 입력 2018.11.15 (15:07) 수정 2018.11.15 (15:18)

[Anchor Lead]



The government will place stronger business restrictions on airlines that are involved in criminal acts or social controversy. The Ministry of Transport plans to ease consumer inconveniences by conducting service assessments every five years on airlines' exclusive flight routes.



[Pkg]



Korean Air came under fire for a case of power abuse involving a daughter of its Chairman Cho Yang-ho. She was found to have thrown a glass of water at an employee. Asiana Airlines saw a disruption to its in-flight meal service on international flights this summer. They are now facing punishment on charges of tax evasion, smuggling and other offenses. However, the carriers have been slapped with no business penalties. The Ministry of Transport will ban airlines from applying for traffic rights for up to two years if they or their executives are found to have committed offenses, such as customs evasion, smuggling and illegal employment of foreigners. The ministry will impose a similar penalty on airlines in cases where even no illegalities are found if inspections show the airlines have caused massive social controversy. Those who are sentenced to prison terms for assault, breach of duty, embezzlement, tax evasion and contract irregularities will be banned from serving as airline executives for as long as five years.



[Soundbite] Jin Hyun-hwan(Ministry of Transport) : "We took into consideration the fact that airline companies have frequently caused social controversy with owners' illegitimate managerial intervention when they are conducting business using state assets."



The ministry will conduct comprehensive assessments every five years on 60 exclusive flight routes operated by one airline. The assessments will analyze if the carriers take advantage of their monopoly statuses to overcharge fares or run flights only during high-demand seasons. With a special inspection underway on plane maintenance practices at nine domestic airlines, the transport ministry will devise rules stipulating the appropriate number of mechanics per plane by the end of this year.

