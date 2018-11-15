Korean Language News Today 입력 2018.11.15 (15:09) 수정 2018.11.15 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



A program to learn the Korean language in North Korea has been introduced in Europe for the first time. Some travel agencies are also selling North Korean New Year tour packages. This apparently shows how desperately North Korea is trying to avoid the sanctions.



[Pkg]



A British travel agency specializing in North Korean travel has introduced a language program inviting people to learn Korean in the reclusive state. Offered by the Kim Chol Ju University of Education starting in July next year, the month-long program costs 2,499 euros including tuition fees and lodging costs. Another language program lasting ten days and held in Chongjin costs 1,495 euros. The package includes a tour of North Korea's famous sights such as Kim Il-sung Square and Juche Tower, as well as trips to Wonsan, Kaesong and Myohyangsan Mountain. The travel agency is advertising the packages as an unprecedented opportunity to learn Korean at a North Korean educational institution. There are also tour packages inviting tourists to see the New Year in the city of Pyongyang. Travel agencies in the U.K. and Germany are competing to attract tourists with New Year fireworks celebrations and downtown tours in Pyongyang. North Korea continues to develop tour programs because its tourism sector is not subject to international sanctions. However, imports of goods, materials and cash for building tourism infrastructure are banned.



[Soundbite] Nam Sung-wook(Korea University (phone interview)) : "By developing language programs and inviting long-term stays in the country, North Korea is apparently trying to increase financial revenues and avoid sanctions at the same time."



More than five thousand westerners visited the North annually. However, their numbers plummeted after 2017 due to strong international sanctions. Travel agencies are fervently trying to attract tourists by inciting curiosity in the hermit state. However, pundits say that traveling to North Korea remains dangerous, as could be seen from the tragic case of American student Otto Warmbier.

Korean Language

입력 2018.11.15 (15:09) 수정 2018.11.15 (15:20) News Today

