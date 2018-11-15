Entertainment News News Today 입력 2018.11.15 (15:11) 수정 2018.11.15 (15:23)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The adoption campaign titled "Letters From Angels” will end this year. The campaign is famous for featuring photos of celebrities holding babies. Numerous celeb stars took part in this good cause and the final participants have been revealed.



[Pkg]



The "Letters From Angels” campaign which is to hold an exhibition later this month has unveiled the photos of its last participants, actor Jung Woo-sung and boy band Wanna One member Kang Daniel. The photos show the two men giving their best in the filming, trying to make eye contact with the infants and feeding them a bottle. This charity campaign was first launched by the Social Welfare Society and noted photographer Cho Sei-hon in the aim to help adopted children. Since 2003, some 350 celebrities took heartwarming photos with infant children and the pictures were shared with the public through pictorial books or exhibitions. Critics say the campaign has had a positive influence on improving public perception on adoption. "Letters From Angels” will hold its final exhibit from November 21st to the 26th and come to a grand close. Two films that hit theaters on October 31st are leading the Korean box office at the moment: the Korean comedy "Intimate Strangers" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" a biographical film about the British rock band Queen. According to the Korean Film Council, "Intimate Strangers" has drawn 126-thousand moviegoers on a daily average to surpass 3.5 million audiences so far. It's the first Korean comedy film this year to reach this milestone. "Bohemian Rhapsody" also records 1.95 million ticket sales so far and is expected to top the two million mark very soon. The box office success of both films is meaningful. They are not huge blockbusters and this time of the year is a low season for cinema. The credit fully goes to the films' originality and level of quality. This example is believed to convey an exemplary message to the domestic film market struggling with excessive expansion and a wide gap between the high and low seasons.

Entertainment News

입력 2018.11.15 (15:11) 수정 2018.11.15 (15:23) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The adoption campaign titled "Letters From Angels” will end this year. The campaign is famous for featuring photos of celebrities holding babies. Numerous celeb stars took part in this good cause and the final participants have been revealed.



[Pkg]



The "Letters From Angels” campaign which is to hold an exhibition later this month has unveiled the photos of its last participants, actor Jung Woo-sung and boy band Wanna One member Kang Daniel. The photos show the two men giving their best in the filming, trying to make eye contact with the infants and feeding them a bottle. This charity campaign was first launched by the Social Welfare Society and noted photographer Cho Sei-hon in the aim to help adopted children. Since 2003, some 350 celebrities took heartwarming photos with infant children and the pictures were shared with the public through pictorial books or exhibitions. Critics say the campaign has had a positive influence on improving public perception on adoption. "Letters From Angels” will hold its final exhibit from November 21st to the 26th and come to a grand close. Two films that hit theaters on October 31st are leading the Korean box office at the moment: the Korean comedy "Intimate Strangers" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" a biographical film about the British rock band Queen. According to the Korean Film Council, "Intimate Strangers" has drawn 126-thousand moviegoers on a daily average to surpass 3.5 million audiences so far. It's the first Korean comedy film this year to reach this milestone. "Bohemian Rhapsody" also records 1.95 million ticket sales so far and is expected to top the two million mark very soon. The box office success of both films is meaningful. They are not huge blockbusters and this time of the year is a low season for cinema. The credit fully goes to the films' originality and level of quality. This example is believed to convey an exemplary message to the domestic film market struggling with excessive expansion and a wide gap between the high and low seasons.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보