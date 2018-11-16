International Exchange News Today 입력 2018.11.16 (15:18) 수정 2018.11.16 (15:22)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in wrapped up his four-day trip to the ASEAN summit and today flew to Papua New Guinea to take part in the APEC summit, where he is scheduled to sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a bilateral summit.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in flew to Papua New Guinea today after concluding his four-day visit to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Singapore. He is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a bilateral meeting. Previously, President Moon met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence yesterday to again stress the importance of holding a second summit between the U.S. and North Korea to bring about denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in : "I expect a second U.S.-N. Korea summit to bring great progress for complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the peace process."



He said the alliance between South Korea and the United States played a vital role in bringing North Korea to the negotiation table and inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea relations must develop together to bring permanent peace. Vice President Pence said there is still much to do to achieve complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization and and asked the South Korean president to talk more closely with the North to make denuclearization possible. President Moon then joined the leaders of 10 Southeast Asian nations as well as China and Japan for the ASEAN-plus-three summit and drummed up each country's support for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

International Exchange

입력 2018.11.16 (15:18) 수정 2018.11.16 (15:22) News Today

