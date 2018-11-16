U.S.-North Korea Summit News Today 입력 2018.11.16 (15:20) 수정 2018.11.16 (15:26)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Washington is discussing the time and location of a second U.S.-North Korea summit. South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, who is visiting Washington, said that the possibility of the North Korean leader visiting Seoul within this year is still valid.



[Pkg]



During his visit to Singapore, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated that a second meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place after January 1st. He pointed out the two sides are discussing the time and location of a second summit. The VP explained the listing of North Korea's nuclear activities is not a prerequisite for the meeting. However, he did stress there must be a concrete plan on how to inspect and scrap nuclear weapons. During his meeting with President Moon, Pence said he heard from the South Korean leader that Kim Jong-un was planning to do something very important. However, he did not provide any more details. Meanwhile, Seoul's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, who is visiting Washington to attend the Korea Global Forum, said Kim Jong-un's visit to South Korea is something Seoul and Pyongyang had agreed upon and that its possibility was still valid.



[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Minister of Unification) : "We have agreed that Chairman Kim Jong-un will visit Seoul within this year if possible. That agreement is still valid."



The unification minister added that in the past it took at least two months to prepare for an inter-Korean summit, whereas nowadays the leaders of the two sides want to keep preparations simple and practical.

U.S.-North Korea Summit

입력 2018.11.16 (15:20) 수정 2018.11.16 (15:26) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Washington is discussing the time and location of a second U.S.-North Korea summit. South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, who is visiting Washington, said that the possibility of the North Korean leader visiting Seoul within this year is still valid.



[Pkg]



During his visit to Singapore, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated that a second meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place after January 1st. He pointed out the two sides are discussing the time and location of a second summit. The VP explained the listing of North Korea's nuclear activities is not a prerequisite for the meeting. However, he did stress there must be a concrete plan on how to inspect and scrap nuclear weapons. During his meeting with President Moon, Pence said he heard from the South Korean leader that Kim Jong-un was planning to do something very important. However, he did not provide any more details. Meanwhile, Seoul's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, who is visiting Washington to attend the Korea Global Forum, said Kim Jong-un's visit to South Korea is something Seoul and Pyongyang had agreed upon and that its possibility was still valid.



[Soundbite] Cho Myoung-gyon(Minister of Unification) : "We have agreed that Chairman Kim Jong-un will visit Seoul within this year if possible. That agreement is still valid."



The unification minister added that in the past it took at least two months to prepare for an inter-Korean summit, whereas nowadays the leaders of the two sides want to keep preparations simple and practical.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보