Valuable Lessons News Today 입력 2018.11.16 (15:27) 수정 2018.11.16 (15:32)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Many remember the late Father John Lee Tae-seok who spent years serving the people of South Sudan and inspired the movie "Don't Cry for Me, Sudan" Now the deceased priest is going to make into South Sudanese textbooks. Starting next year, students of South Sudan will get to learn about the life and legacies of the caring and self-sacrificing priest.



[Pkg]



The late Father John Lee Tae-seok cared for the residents of a remote village in South Sudan called Tonj, who were tormented by war and poverty.



[Soundbite] Late Father John Lee Tae-seok : "There was no housing and children were impoverished. Lots of children starved or had only one meal a day."



He made boy soldiers carry books instead of guns, and took care of lepers everyone shunned to become one with them. Unaware that cancer was eating away his body, the Catholic priest built a hospital and provided medical care to the local for more than seven years, inspiring countless people with his charitable life. The noble life of Father John Lee is going to be introduced in South Sudanese elementary and high school textbooks. In the textbooks to be used starting next year, his life story of caring for 300 patients every day and building a school to teach math and music will be introduced over two to three pages. The textbooks will mention that Father Lee's sacrifice empowered the impoverished South Sudan to change and that he is a hero to the country and the world.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-chun(Dir., Fr. John Lee Memorial Foundation) : "He would often skip meals to treat patients. People of Tonj thought that he was an angel sent from heaven."



South Sudanese students will now learn about the man and long remember the meaning of Father Lee's love, sacrifice and charity.

Valuable Lessons

입력 2018.11.16 (15:27) 수정 2018.11.16 (15:32) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Many remember the late Father John Lee Tae-seok who spent years serving the people of South Sudan and inspired the movie "Don't Cry for Me, Sudan" Now the deceased priest is going to make into South Sudanese textbooks. Starting next year, students of South Sudan will get to learn about the life and legacies of the caring and self-sacrificing priest.



[Pkg]



The late Father John Lee Tae-seok cared for the residents of a remote village in South Sudan called Tonj, who were tormented by war and poverty.



[Soundbite] Late Father John Lee Tae-seok : "There was no housing and children were impoverished. Lots of children starved or had only one meal a day."



He made boy soldiers carry books instead of guns, and took care of lepers everyone shunned to become one with them. Unaware that cancer was eating away his body, the Catholic priest built a hospital and provided medical care to the local for more than seven years, inspiring countless people with his charitable life. The noble life of Father John Lee is going to be introduced in South Sudanese elementary and high school textbooks. In the textbooks to be used starting next year, his life story of caring for 300 patients every day and building a school to teach math and music will be introduced over two to three pages. The textbooks will mention that Father Lee's sacrifice empowered the impoverished South Sudan to change and that he is a hero to the country and the world.



[Soundbite] Kim Ki-chun(Dir., Fr. John Lee Memorial Foundation) : "He would often skip meals to treat patients. People of Tonj thought that he was an angel sent from heaven."



South Sudanese students will now learn about the man and long remember the meaning of Father Lee's love, sacrifice and charity.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보