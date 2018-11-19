Complete Cooperation News Today 입력 2018.11.19 (15:30) 수정 2018.11.19 (15:34)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in returned home last night after concluding his six-day trip to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summits. On the multilateral diplomatic front, he focused on strengthening Korea's cooperation with the Southeast Asian nations. He also discussed denuclearization plans with neighboring countries in bilateral talks.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in arrived in Seoul Air Base last night after concluding his trip to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summits. Before leaving Papua New Guinea, President Moon attended the APEC summit to introduce Korea's new vision of national innovation and inclusion and urged APEC members to work together to expand their inclusion policies. He also referred to the economic divide between nations and proposed establishing an APEC digital innovation fund to narrow the digital gap in developing countries. During his six-day visit to Singapore and Papua New Guinea, President Moon held a series of bilateral talks with the leaders of major countries regarding the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula. He met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 14th for extensive discussions on relaxing North Korea sanctions and then sat down with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence the very next day to reconfirm the solid alliance between the two countries.



[Soundbite] Pres. Moon Jae-in(Nov. 15th) : "I wish for close bilateral cooperation to simultaneously advance ROK-U.S. and U.S.-DPRK relations."



On the 17th, the South Korean president sat down with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to strengthen strategic interactions with each other for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The two sides assessed each other's efforts to bring about denuclearization and settle peace in the region and agreed to work together to make the second summit between the U.S. and North Korea a success. During this trip, President Moon carried out Korea's "new southern policy" aiming to boost cooperation with ASEAN. He also finalized an agreement to host a special summit between Korea and ASEAN next year.

