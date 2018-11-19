Working Group Talks News Today 입력 2018.11.19 (15:32) 수정 2018.11.19 (15:36)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korea-U.S. working group, which is tasked with facilitating cooperation between the two nations on North Korea denuclearization, is to hold its first meeting on Tuesday in the U.S. The South Korean officials of the working group include many figures who oversee inter-Korean cooperation.



[Pkg]



South Korea and the United States have set up a working group to discuss inter-Korean cooperation amid North Korea denuclearization and sanctions. South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two nations have completed discussions of how to operate the working group and which officials it will comprise. The group will hold its first meeting in Washington on Tuesday local time. The South Korean team includes Unification Ministry officials in charge of inter-Korean cooperation as well as Cheong Wa Dae officials. The U.S. side is to be represented by Special Representative for North Korea Policy Stephen Biegun. At the first meeting, the working group officials will discuss preparations for the U.S.-North Korea high-level talks slated for late November, and negotiate the joint inter-Korean railway survey and the launch of the joint railroad construction project. The creation of the working group was proposed by South Korea to bolster cooperation with the United States as concerns arose over possible disagreement between Seoul and Washington, with Seoul seeking to improve its bilateral ties with Pyongyang, and Washington willing to maintain sanctions against the North. Previously, the North Korean media criticized the United States for trying to hamper inter-Korean cooperation projects.

