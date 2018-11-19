Tough Relationship News Today 입력 2018.11.19 (15:34) 수정 2018.11.19 (15:39)

[Anchor Lead]



In an interview with Fox News, U.S. President Trump admitted that the decisions about North Korea have been the toughest ones to make as President. He said that he now has a very good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but the U.S. could have been at war with North Korea if the administration had continued forward.



[Pkg]



"Decision on North Korea has been very tough." That was Trump's answer to the question of what was the toughest decision he had to make as President posed to him at a Fox News interview. He said that after his election victory in November 2016, President Obama said that North Korea is by far the biggest problem this country has. He added that the U.S. would have been at war with North Korea, if he had followed existing policies.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump(U.S. President (in an interview with Fox News)) : "We would have been at war with North Korea if, let's say, that administration continued forward."



President Trump said he thinks that he and Chairman Kim Jong-un made real decisions as to which way North Korea should go. He said that he has a good relationship with Chairman Kim and is happy with the path they're on. He also gave himself an A+ on his presidency.



[Soundbite] Donald Trump(U.S. President (in an interview with Fox News)) : "I would give myself an A+, is that enough? Can I go higher than that?"



Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said that President Trump believes that the summit with North Korea in June was the starting point of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Mike Pence(U.S. Vice President) : "What president trump believes is that there is an opportunity here for peace and denuclearization on the Korean peninsula."



It appears that by emphasizing North Korea issues in an interview about the first two years of his term, President Trump appears to have implied that he is thinking of making denuclearization and North Korea relations among the hallmarks of his presidency.

