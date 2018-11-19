Freight Truck Accidents News Today 입력 2018.11.19 (15:36) 수정 2018.11.19 (15:43)

[Anchor Lead]



Traffic accidents involving freight trucks oftentimes have fatal results because of the so-called "truck underride," when a passenger car slides underneath the truck. To prevent such deadly accidents, trucks are mandated to have underrride guards at the back. But few trucks have proper safety guards.



[Pkg]



A passenger vehicle slides underneath a truck. It crashes into the truck head-on. This is known as an "underride accident." The driver of the passenger car eventually died.



[Soundbite] Police officer(voice modified) : "The autopsy showed that the driver passed away from head injuries caused by the freight in the truck."



This test shows a collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck. Substandard underrride guards attached to trucks are smashed easily, resulting in fatal accidents for the drivers of passenger cars. When a proper underride guard is installed in a truck, the bumper and the engine room of the passenger car absorb the shock to protect the driver's seat.



[Soundbite] Jeon Yong-beom(Korea Insurance Development Institute) : "Truck drivers must install proper underride guards in line with the established requirements, and prevent corrosion or other damage."



Trucks of 3.5-ton capacity and higher are mandated to have underride guards. But few trucks have proper guards. The underride guard of this truck appears rusty. And this truck has a twisted underride guard. Vehicle inspection regulations say that damaged underride guards must be fixed during regular vehicle inspections. However, vehicle inspection centers do not have the equipment to measure damage on underride guards, and inspectors have no choice but to do it with the naked eye. Last year, more than two thousand underride accidents occurred in the nation, resulting in 52 fatalities. The mortality rate of underride accidents is 12 times higher than that of accidents involving passenger cars only.

Freight Truck Accidents

