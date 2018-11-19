Ecological Villages News Today 입력 2018.11.19 (15:38) 수정 2018.11.19 (15:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Mountain ecological villages refer to facilities the government has created nationwide to attract tourists to mountainous regions and help residents earn more income. The project has cost hundreds of billions of won. The government first provided financial support to the villages without reviews on how to maintain the facilities afterwards. The facilities have become a headache to mountainous communities.



[Pkg]



This pension is broken here and there and a worn-out outdoor facility is left neglected. This is a mountain ecological village, which was built 12 years ago with a budget of 1.4 billion won.



[Soundbite] Villager(Voice Modified) : "It cannot be sold off. It should be used for other purposes. I hope discussions with administrative agencies will go well and they will actively help."



76 mountain ecological villages were created across the nation with government sponsorship for 18 years since 1995. The project cost hundreds of billions of won. But the average profit each village earned amounted to just 34 million won last year. Nearly 40 percent of them received no visitors and made no profit. It is mainly because the government just created the facilities and failed to make it clear who would operate and maintain them.



[Soundbite] Local Government Official(Voice Modified) : "There were no clauses on maintaining and supervising the villages. There is no one to take responsibility. The village cannot be held responsible."



Village residents show no enthusiasm or determination to efficiently operate the facilities, since they have to focus on their living first and many of them are advanced in years. Local governments are belatedly seeking ways to resolve the problem. However, basic solutions are not enough.



[Soundbite] Han Sang-seop(Gangwon-do Forestry Official) : "A mountain healing center and a forestry therapy facility can be created around the ecological villages to attract tourists."



Experts advise the government to understand the reality of the troublesome ecological villages and devise new ways to utilize them for better purposes.

